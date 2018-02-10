West Orange HS indoor track and field teams impress at North 1, Group 4 state meet

The West Orange High School boys’ and girls’ indoor track and field teams gave great efforts at the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 state Championships on Feb. 10 at the Bennett Center in Toms Rivers.

The following WOHS athletes placed in the top six in their events to qualify for the NJSIAA Group 4 state Championships:

1. Abigail Vital, girls’ 400-meters, fourth place.

2. Jefferson Cajuste, boys’ 400-meters, third place.

3. Elijah McLaren, boys’ 55-meter hurdles, second place.

4. Ebizie Anaumadi, boys’ 1,600-meters, sixth place.

5. Christy St. Hilaire, girls’ 55-meter dash, second place.



6. Girls 4×400-meter relay: A. Vital, C. St.Hilaire, Kathy Lopez Jacobs, Tiara Wilson, fifth place.

7. Boys 4×400-meter relay: E. McLaren, J.Cajuste, Mali Coleman, E. Anaumadi, first place.

WOHS head coach Jason Jason was pleased with the performances. “We had some student-athletes who didn’t advance, but they had personal best performances. The goal coming in to the meet was to get a PR (personal record), advance to the next round or both.”

The NJSIAA Group 4 state meet is Feb. 17 at the Bennett Center.