Seton Hall Prep football coach Vito Campanile resigns

WEST ORANGE, NJ – After three seasons at the helm, Vito Campanile has stepped down as head coach of the Seton Hall Prep football team.

Campanile has been named the new head football coach at Bergen Catholic, succeeding his brother Nunzio Campanile, who was named the running backs coach at Rutgers University.

In Vito Campanile’s first season at Seton Hall Prep, the PIrates went 6-3 in 2015. The following year, the North Jersey Super Football Conference was formed, which separated the non-public teams and public teams. Seton Hall Prep was placed in the United White Division.

The Pirates went 2-8 in each of the past two seasons. In 2016, they beat Columbia and Montclair, and lost to Don Bosco Prep in the Non-Public Group 4 state playoffs in a tough 14-13 loss in the first round. This past season, they defeated Delbarton and Columbia in back-to-back games after starting 0-4. But Delbarton beat the Pirates in the Non-Public Group 4 state playoffs in the first round.

Bergen Catholic won the Non-Public Group 4 state title this past season.

Vito Campanile faced his brother Nunzio in the 2015 Non-Public Group 4 state playoffs first round with Bergen Catholic winning 49-20. Bergen Catholic also beat SHP in the final regular season games in 2016 and 2017.

Vito Campanile won back-to-back state section titles at Westwood High School in 2013 and 2014, going 11-1 and 12-0 respectively, prior to arriving at SHP.