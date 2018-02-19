Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team falls in shootout to CBA in Gordon Cup quarterfinals

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The Seton Hall Prep varsity ice hockey team lost to Christian Brothers Academy at the Jersey Shore Ice Arena in Wall Twp in the quarterfinal round of the 60th Gordon Cup Tournament. The Pirates’ record is 11-7-5.

The match ended in a 2-2 tie after three periods and one overtime period before the Pirates lost in a shootout, 2-1.

SHP opened the scoring when Thomas Sarni scored on assists by Chris Baumann and Devon Dobres with 8:06 left in the first period. After CBA tied the match at 1-1 early in the second period, John Farrell scored on assists by Kevin Bishop and Jake Sandomeno just 1:04 later to give SHP a 2-1 lead. CBA tied up the match in the third period with 11:41 left. It remained scoreless the rest of the period and the overtime period. CBA took a 1-0 lead in the second round of the shootout before SHP tied it at 1-1 as Thomas Colucci scored in the fourth round. CBA won it on the fifth round of the shootout.

It was announced last week the Stephen Buck was selected as the New Jersey Devils Player of the Month of January from the Gordon Conference. The senior forward scored 10 goals and dished out eight assists during the nine games played by SHP during the month. He also had a hat trick against Gloucester Catholic and the last goal was his 100th point in his career. He will be honored later this season by the New Jersey Devils.

In the State Tournament, SHP will host St. Joseph of Montvale on Wednesday, Feb. 21, at 4 p.m. at Codey Arena in the round of 16.