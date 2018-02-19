Seton Hall Prep wrestling team finishes in second place at District 13 Tournament

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The Seton Hall Prep varsity wrestling team finished in second place in the NJSIAA District 13 Tournament held at Scotch Plains HS last weekend.

It was a nip-and-tuck affair with regards to the team title as St. Peter’s Prep of Jersey City won 204-190.5.

The Pirates will be sending 11 wrestlers to Region 4 held at Union HS on Feb. 21, 23 and 24. The top four finishers in each weight class earn a trip to Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City for the State Finals on March 2, 3, and 4.

SHP results

CHAMPIONS

132-pound weight class: senior Charlie Cunningham defeated Nathaniel Camiscoli, of St. Peter’s Prep, 5-0

160: senior Danny Young defeated Malachi Dye, of Elizabeth, 10-4.

285: junior Niko Diakides defeated Christian Chajon, of Plainfield, 6-1.

RUNNER-UP

106: sophomore Larry Melchionda lost by medical forfeit to Patrick Adams, St. Peter’s Prep.

113: freshman Conner Decker lost by pin, 4:27, to Sean Reindero, of St. Peter’s Prep.

138: senior Maguire Pecci lost, 4-2, to Christopher Fuschetto, of Arthur L. Johnson.

145: freshman Jack Wilt lost by pin, :55, to Rhise Royster, Rahway.

170: sophomore Alex Garcia, lost, 5-3, to James Cruz of St. Peter’s Prep.

THIRD PLACE

126: freshman Cole Carroll defeated Jeremy Lenart, Scotch Plains, 6-1.

152: sophomore Michael Massa defeated Matthew Forget, St. Peter’s Prep, 6-1.

182: sophomore Zach Merlino pinned Alex Oslislo, Scotch Plains, 7:12.