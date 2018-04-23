Seton Hall Prep baseball team continues to surge, improves to 9-1

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The Seton Hall Prep baseball team won three games last week to extend its winning streak to six games and raise its record to 9-1 on the season.

On Wednesday, April 18, the Pirates traveled to the Ironbound Rec.Center in Newark and defeated East Side, 12-1. Tommy O’Rourke won his first varsity game pitching five innings and allowing one run on two hits with eight strikeouts and two walks. Joe Manno pitched the final two innings, allowing one hit and one strikeout. Robert Sheppard was 3-for 4 with three RBI; Frank Spano was 2-for-4 with two RBI; Ryan Hebert was 1-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBI; Andrew Tuozzolo was 2-for-3 with one RBI; and Angelo Crincoli 2-for-4 with one RBI.

On Friday, April 20, the Pirates traveled to Underhill Field in Maplewood and defeated Columbia, 7-3, avenging its lone loss of the season. Nick Maldonado (2-0) picked up the victory, pitching six innings and allowing 1 unearned run on one hit with three strikeouts and three walks. Hebert was 1-for-2 with two RBI, Brian Kelly drove in two runs on a fielder’s choice and a groundout, Tyler Kaufman was 1-for-4 with one RBI, and Ryan Sheppard was 3-for-4 with two runs scored.

On Saturday, the Pirates hosted Old Bridge at Porcello Field and won, 10-1. Steven Sgaramella (3-0) picked up the victory, allowing one run on five hits with two strikeouts and two walks in six innings. Ryan Toal pitched the seventh inning with one walk and one strikeout. Ryan Sheppard was 5-for-5 with two runs scored, two RBI, two doubles, and one triple, Spano was 2-for-4 with three RBI, Anthony Peterson was 1-for-2 with two runs scored and one RBI; Jack Eichler was 1-for-3 with one RBI; and Kelly had a sac fly RBI. Following the game, Ryan Sheppard, who is currently batting .515 with a .787 on-base average, was asked to what he attributes his great season thus far. “I come earlier and take extra batting practice.”

Head Coach Mike Sheppard Jr. said, “Ryan has played very consistent baseball in all facets of the game.”

GNT TOURNAMENT: The 86th Greater Newark Tournament will be seeded Tuesday night, April 24, at Columbia HS. Here is the schedule:

Preliminary rounds:

April 26, 28, and May 3 at the higher seeded teams’ field.

May 5, First round – at the higher seeded teams’ field.

May 10 – Quarterfinal round – at the higher seeded teams’ field.

May 12 – Semifinal round- Doc Goeltz Field – Verona HS -11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

May 19 – Final round – Doc Goeltz Field – Verona HS – 4 p.m.