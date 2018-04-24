West Orange HS baseball team improves to 7-3

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The West Orange High School varsity baseball team defeated Belleville and Montclair Kimberley Academy to improve to an 7-3 record.

Tyree Bradley had two hits and three RBI and Aaron Puryear had two hits and two RBI in the 8-1 home win over Belleville on April 20.

Kyle Bernokeits struck out 10 and allowed one hit over six innings for the win.

Christopher Walker picked up his third win of the year, pitching five innings and only allowing one run, in the 10-1 win over Montclair Kimberley Academy on April 23. Walker also had four hits and four RBI. Vincent DeSantis, Puryear, Bradley and Sean Brown each added two hits.