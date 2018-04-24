West Orange HS softball team making strides

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The West Orange High School varsity softball team continues to make good strides this season.

The Mountaineers defeated Newark East Side, 15-2, April 18, in Newark. Nyah Harper had three hits with a double, three runs and two RBI; Nahtali Simpson had two hits with a double, three RBI and three runs; Megan White had three hits with a double, triple, three RBI and a run; and Andreyah Ageday had two hits, three RBI and a run.

WOHS defeated Dayton, 9-8, April 19, in Springfield. Sienna Pizzano had three hits with a double, triple, and an RBI; Sophia Scholz had two hits with a homer, two runs, and three RBI and Isa Oden had two hits with a homer and two RBI. Danielle Fastiggi also had two hits and two runs.

The Mountaineers fell at Hackensack, 6-5, April 21, and defeated East Orange Campus at home on April 23 to improve to an 8-5 record on the season.

The Essex County Tournament seeding meeting was scheduled for April 24.

The preliminary round games will be played April 26, 28, and May 3. The first round games will be played by May 5. The quarterfinals are May 12 at Verona. The semifinals are May 18 and the final is May 19, both at Ivy Hill Park-Seton Hall University.