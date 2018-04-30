West Orange HS track teams impress at the Penn Relays

The West Orange High School track and field teams gave impressive efforts at the Penn Relays held at Franklin Field in Philadelphia, April 26-28.

On the first day, April 26, the girls’ 4×400 relay won its heat out of 12 teams in its heat in 4:03.16. Kayla Robe split split 1:00.27; Davionna Phillips split 1:02.67; Tiara Wilson split 1:01.14 and Abigail Vital split 59.09. Also on April 26, the girls’ 4×100 took second out of nine teams in its heat in 50.65.

On Friday, April 27, the boys’ 4×100 finished third out of eight teams in its heat in 44.13.

The boys’ 4×400-meter relay finished second out of 14 teams in its heat in 3:23.71, behind Franklin Township, 3:21.02, on Saturday, April 28. Elijah McLaren split 51.44; Ebizie Anaumadi split 50.63; Justice Remar split 51.35 and Jefferson Cajuste split 50.29.

The Essex County Relays will be held May 4 at Livingston HS.

  

