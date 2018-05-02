West Orange HS baseball team advances in GNT

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The 10th-seeded West Orange High School varsity baseball team defeated No. 23 seed University in the preliminary third round of the Greater Newark Tournament on May 1 at West Orange.

Sean Brown went 3-for-3 with three singles, three RBI, and three runs; Christopher Walker went 1-for-3 with two RBI and two runs; and Tyree Bradley scored two runs for the Mountaineers, who won their fourth straight game to improve to an 11-4 record. Vincent DeSantis struck out nine over 3 1/3 innings for the win.

The Mountaineers will visit No. 7 seed Newark Academy in the first round on Saturday, May 5 in Livingston.

West Orange defeated Verona, 16-9, April 30, at Verona in a Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division game. Walker went 2-for-3 with a single, double, two RBI and three runs and Christopher Spagnuolo went 2-for-4 with two singles and two RBI. Bradley, Erik Castro and Julian Lee each drove in a run. Walker was the winning pitcher, striking out nine over 3 2/3 innings.