Seton Hall Prep, West Orange HS girls win Essex County Relay track and field titles

WEST ORANGE, NJ – Seton Hall Prep and West Orange High School won the boys’ and girls’ track and field team titles respectively at the Essex County Relays, Friday, May 4, at Livingston High School.

The WOHS boys’ team also finished third overall in the boys’ standings.

The WOHS girls edged Columbia by 1.33 points. Columbia was the nine-time defending champion.

The WOHS girls’ team won both the 4×100-meter relay in 49.07 and the 4×800 in 9:52.81. They also took second in both the 4×400 in 3:59.78 and 400-meter team intermediate hurdles relay; fourth in both the sprint medley relay in 4:23.33 and distance medley relay in 13:24.21; and sixth in the shuttle hurdles relay in 1:12.82. In the team high jump, Tyra Brooks leaped 5 feet and Destini Hunter jumped 4 feet-3 inches to finish tied for fourth place. In the team triple jump, Jacquelynne Idowu was third at 34-6.5 and Brooks was ninth at 32-10 to combine for third place. In the team discus, Karen Odoemene was second at 110-8 and Erica Odoemene was seventh at 91-2 to combine for second place. In the team shot put, Daniella Hull was third at 37-0 and Denae Hill took fourth at 35-11.75 to combine for second place.

The WOHS boys’ team took fourth in both the 4×400 in 3:24.86 and sprint medley in 3:39.26; and sixth in the 4×1,600 in 19:36.80. Thomas Hughes was third at 127-11 and Jesus Rosas was fourth at 125-1 to win the team discus. In the team pole vault, Dylan Gotay was second at 11-6 and Mike Petros was 13th to combine for third place. In the team shot put, Rosas was second at 49-10 and Robert Miller was 10th at 42-4.5 to combine for third place. In the team high jump, L’Trell Bradley was second at 6-0 and Armani Smith was 14th at 5-3 to combine for third place.

Seton Hall Prep had 81 team points to edge two-time defending champion East Orange Campus, which finished second with 73 points.

The Pirates won four events: the 4×200, the team long jump, the team triple jump, and the team shot put.

Nick Parisi, Ross Johnson, Jesse Reid and Quentin Phanord ran 1:28.42 to win the 4×200.

Justice Sims was fourth at 20-7.5 and Kennith Washington was seventh at 19-11 to win the team long jump.

Sims was second at 45-5 and Washington was fifth at 43-8 to win the team triple jump.

Caseem Akinruli-Dewitt was first at 50-2 and Luis Reis was seventh at 45-9.75 to win the team shot put.

Akinruli-Dewitt and Joseph Savastano combined to finish fourth in the team discus. Anthony Algieri and Roberto Hormazabel took sixth in the team javelin. The team pole vault took fifth.

The 4×1,600 took fourth in 18:48.22; the team intermediate hurdles relay took fourth; the 4×100 took second in 42.85; the sprint medley took third in 3:35.88; the distance medley took third in 10:58.03; and the 4×110 hurdles took third in 1:02.44.

The Super Essex Conference Championships will be held May 10 and May 12 at Newark Schools Stadium.