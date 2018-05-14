West Orange HS baseball team gears up for state tournament

West Orange High sophomore outfielder/DH Julian Lee takes a cut at the plate during the home win over Glen Ridge on May 7. Photo by Steve Ellmore.
West Orange High senior Tyree Bradley watches the pitch at the plate during action against Glen Ridge. Photo by Steve Ellmore.

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The West Orange High School varsity baseball team hopes to make a strong run in the NJSIaA North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 state tournament that begins May 21. The seeding pairings were scheduled to be released May 17.

The Mountaineers, under head coach Stephan Zichella, are enjoying a solid season.

The Mountaineers defeated Brearley, 8-2, May 11, at home. Chris Walker hit two homers and finished 4-for-4 with five RBI and three runs scored; and Sean Brown went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.

Vincent DeSantis allowed one earned run and struck out seven to help West Orange pick improve to a 13-6 record.

  

