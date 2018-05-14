West Orange HS baseball team gears up for state tournament

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The West Orange High School varsity baseball team hopes to make a strong run in the NJSIaA North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 state tournament that begins May 21. The seeding pairings were scheduled to be released May 17.

The Mountaineers, under head coach Stephan Zichella, are enjoying a solid season.

The Mountaineers defeated Brearley, 8-2, May 11, at home. Chris Walker hit two homers and finished 4-for-4 with five RBI and three runs scored; and Sean Brown went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.

Vincent DeSantis allowed one earned run and struck out seven to help West Orange pick improve to a 13-6 record.