PHOTO: West Orange HS softball team bonds with Moutain Top League youngsters on Senior Night

Photo courtesy of Randy Nathan

The West Orange High School varsity softball team defeated Belleville, 12-11, on Senior Night at home on May 11 to improve to a 13-11 record. Megan Barry, one of the Mountain Top League volunteer coaches, coordinated the Senior Night game for the players. In the past few weeks, MTL invited families to attend and watch the game. Several coaches and players from MTL showed up to support the seniors. Following the game, some of Megan’s players from her team (Minor Bruins-grades 2 to 4) were offered signed softballs from the players and took a group photo. This will become an annual event where players who come through the MTL program will eventually be the seniors in the picture, with the younger players just starting their athletic experience. MTL is currently rebranding its softball program for the league, focusing on a number of growth pieces for players, coaches and their families. Meanwhile, the WOHS softball team hopes to make a good run in the state tournament. WOHS, seeded ninth, will visit No. 8 seed Passaic County Tech in Wayne in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on May 17.