West Orange HS’ Anant Narain and Seton Hall Prep’s Cole Kirst receive SEC Best Teammate Awards

Shown in the photo during the awards ceremony are from left to right: Holly Gera, Montclair State University’s Director of Athletics and the evening’s guest speaker; Eve Schaenen, Executive Director of the Yogi Berra Museum; Anant Narain, and Investors Bank Newark Market Manager Betty Spiropoulos. Photo by Norman De Shong.
Shown in the photo during the awards ceremony are from left to right: Holly Gera, Montclair State University’s Director of Athletics and the evening’s guest speaker; Eve Schaenen, Executive Director of Yogi Berra Museum; Cole Kirst, and Investors Bank Verona Branch Manager Angelos S. Kouzinas. Photo by Norman De Shong.

WEST ORANGE, NJ – Anant Narain, of West Orange High School, and Cole Kirst, of Seton Hall Prep, recently earned the 2018 Investors Bank Best Teammate Awards. Narain and Kirst were recognized during ceremonies held at the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center.

Best teammates are selected by athletic directors and coaches from high schools in the Super Essex Conference (SEC). Each SEC high school selects one student athlete who consistently leads by example, arrives early for every practice, works hard, inspires team spirit, and positively encourages players to do their best on and off the field.

Narain played for the WOHS basketball team, while Kirst played for the SHP lacrosse.

 

