The Michael T. McCormick, Jr. Memorial Foundation donates new scoreboard to the West Orange PAL Baseball Field

WEST ORANGE, NJ – On Sunday, April 15, the West Orange PAL baseball teams began their opening ceremonies of the spring season with a heartfelt dedication of a new scoreboard, donated by the Michael T. McCormick, Jr. Memorial Foundation. The foundation was created to honor the life of Michael, a lifelong West Orange resident, who tragically died in a car accident on the day after his 19th birthday, August 2, 2009. Michael proudly played for both the WO PAL baseball and football teams.

Joe DePasquale, the Director of the WO PAL – and Michael’s former PAL coach for baseball and football – introduced the McCormick Family, thanked the Foundation for the scoreboard, and spoke of Michael as truly exemplifying what the PAL stands for – sportsmanship, integrity, and being a true team player.

Michael’s mom, Karen, dad, Mike, and sister, Meaghan, were among those on hand to say a few words, speaking of the fond memories of Michael’s time in the PAL Program. They all thanked the “team” that helped make this project happen – especially the Directors and the Trustees of the West Orange PAL and their volunteers, as well as Jimmy McDonald, Peter Pannucci and Bobby Lambert for their tireless volunteer work. They also thanked all of the volunteer coaches who work so hard to support the children of West Orange. Michael’s dad, Mike McCormick, talked about how the West Orange PAL coaches were a big part of his life growing up — shaping Michael into the fine young man he became. Michael’s father, Mike, threw out the first pitch to open the 2018 Spring Travel Baseball season to Dominic DePasquale, Trustee of the WO PAL, who was one of Michael’s teammates during his PAL tenure.

Also in attendance were Mayor Robert Parisi, and Town Council members Michelle Casalino and Victor Cirilo.

Michael’s foundation has also served numerous West Orange residents by giving scholarships to students at Seton Hall Prep and West Orange High School and by supporting the WO PAL and other community organizations. If you are interested in donating to the foundation, please go to www.mtmjr.com and look for the donate button.