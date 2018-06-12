Sports Awards Night caps stellar year at West Orange High School

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The annual West Orange High School Sports Awards were held June 5, and the evening celebrated not only outstanding athletes and team members, but another stellar year for the high school teams.

The list of championships for the 2017-18 contain returning champions and first-time champions:

SEC DIVISION CHAMPIONS: Girls’ Cross-Country, Girls’ Volleyball, Girls’ Soccer, Girls’ Softball, Girls’ Track and Field.

ESSEX COUNTY CHAMPIONS: Girls’ Track and Field Relay Champions.

NJSIAA STATE SECTIONAL CHAMPIONS: Girls’ Basketball, Wrestling, Boys’ Track and Field

Athletic Director Ron Bligh was excited to present special awards to the coaches who helped their teams achieve championships, including Flecia Blake, Jackie Cruz, Sean DeVore, Joel Troast, Caniece Williams, Steve Zichella, and Jason Lamont Jackson.

Below is the list of awards given to all student-athletes.

ESSEX COUNTY FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME SCHOLAR ATHLETE AWARD

Recipient – Tyler Eatman – Football

UNICO Brian Piccolo Memorial Award

Recipient – Jillian McCauley

Recipient – Thomas Hughes

ESSEX COUNTY ATHLETIC DIRECTORS ASSOCIATION TEAMMATE OF THE YEAR

Recipient – Anant Narain

NJSIAA Scholar-Athlete award

Recipient – Aion Ashby – Spring Track and Field

Essex County Student Athletes of the Year Award

Recipient – Meghan White – Softball

Recipient – Erik Akerblom – Lacrosse

NJ NATIONAL GIRLS AND WOMEN IN SPORTS

Recipient – Madison Mitchell

WEST ORANGE JUNIOR WRESTLING CLUB AWARD

Presenter – Ron Charles

Recipient – Noah Tandy, Sebastian Rawls, Tyler Eatman

GIRLS TENNIS COACHES AWARD

Presenter – Jeff Mazurek

Recipient – Siena Pizzano

BOYS TENNIS BOYS COACHES AWARD

Presenter – Jeff Mazurek

Recipient – Chris Randolph

BOWLING COACHES AWARD

Presenter – William Urbanski

Recipient – Kyle Bernokeits

GOLF – JEROME SANZARI MEMORIAL COACHES AWARD

Presenter – Sanzari Family – Judy Sanzari, Kim Earley and Robyn Sanzari – William Urbanski

Recipient – Jocelyn Walden

HOCKEY COACHES AWARD

Presenter – Ed Scafidi

Recipient – Charles Aborisade

SWIMMING COACHES AWARD

Presenter – Marc Navata

Recipient – Girls – Madeline Narduzzi

Recipient – Boys – James Butcher

Daniel Shiffer Memorial Coaches Award BOYS BASKETBALL

Presenter – Demond Cowins

Recipient – Robert Meaux

SOCCER COACHES AWARD – BOYS

Presenter – Doug Nevins

Recipient – Brent Llewellyn

WEST ORANGE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MEDICINE AWARD

Presenter – Eugene Palantianos

Recipient – Brianne Nieves

LACROSSE COACHES AWARD

Presenter – Coach Tourian

Recipient – Conall O’Suileabhain

Presentation of the Mackenzie Fitschen Outstanding Character Award

Presenters – Ron Bligh, Ms. DelSpina

Recipients –Brian and Dawn Fitschen and son Garrett

THE MACKENZIE FITSCHEN OUTSTANDING CHARACTER AWARD

Presenter – Olivia DelSpina

Recipient – Kaycie Elifani

FOOTBALL – LAWRENCE CUNNINGHAM MEMORIAL COACHES AWARD

Presenter – James Matsakis

Recipient – Vincent DeSantis

SOFTBALL – JUDY RISSE MEMORIAL COACHES AWARD

Presenter – Joel Troast

Recipient – Danielle Fastiggi

CROSS COUNTRY – BETTY MADDALENA MEMORIAL COACHES AWARD

Presenter – Flecia Blake

Recipient – Girls – Anna Favetta. Boys – Ebizie Anuamadi

SPRING TRACK AND FIELD – MARILYN KUHLMANN MEMORIAL COACHES AWARD

Presenter – Girls – Flecia Blake

Recipient – Tyra Brooks

SOCCER COACHES AWARD – GIRLS

Presenter – Sean DeVore

Recipient – Samantha Herbert

BASEBALL – John Skillman Memorial Coaches Award

Presenter – Stephan Zichella

Recipient – Tyree Bradley

WRESTLING – RICHARD CATALDO MEMORIAL COACHES AWARD

Presenter – Stephan Zichella

Recipient – Jordan Delvalle

VOLLEYBALL COACHES AWARD

Presenter – Jackie Cruz

Recipient – Aliya Perkins

WINTER TRACK COACHES AWARD

Presenter – Jason-Lamont Jackson

Recipient – Girls – Daniella Hull

Recipient – Boys – Elijah McLaren

SPRING TRACK AND FIELD – MARILYN KUHLMANN MEMORIAL COACHES AWARD

Presenter – Boys – Jason-Lamont Jackson

Recipient – L’Trell Bradley

MATT LOMBARDI MEMORIAL COACHES AWARD GIRLS BASKETBALL

Presenter – Caniece Williams

Recipient – Nahtali Simpson

BLIGH FAMILY MEMORIAL TEAMMATE OF THE YEAR AWARD

Presenter – Ron Bligh

Recipient – Thomas Hughes

Recipient – Cassidy Ferrell

Recipient – Tyler Eatman

VOLUNTEER COACH OF THE YEAR AWARD

Presenter – Ron Bligh

Recipient – Carlos Pasols

MOUNTAINEER PRIDE AWARD

Presenter – Ron Bligh

Recipient – Andrew Mazurek

ASSISTANT COACH OF THE YEAR AWARD

Presenter – Ron Bligh

Recipient – Taylor Calixto

WEST ORANGE HIGH SCHOOL Athletic Honor Roll

Presenter – Ron Bligh

Recipient – L’Trell Bradley

Recipient – Maurice Williams

WEST ORANGE HALL OF FAME ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Presenter – Ron Bligh

Recipient – Girl – Madison Mitchell

Recipient – Boy – Maurice Williams