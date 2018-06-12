Sports Awards Night caps stellar year at West Orange High School

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The annual West Orange High School Sports Awards were held June 5, and the evening celebrated not only outstanding athletes and team members, but another stellar year for the high school teams.
The list of championships for the 2017-18 contain returning champions and first-time champions:
SEC DIVISION CHAMPIONS: Girls’ Cross-Country, Girls’ Volleyball, Girls’ Soccer, Girls’ Softball, Girls’ Track and Field.
ESSEX COUNTY CHAMPIONS: Girls’ Track and Field Relay Champions.
NJSIAA STATE SECTIONAL CHAMPIONS: Girls’ Basketball, Wrestling, Boys’ Track and Field
Athletic Director Ron Bligh was excited to present special awards to the coaches who helped their teams achieve championships, including Flecia Blake, Jackie Cruz, Sean DeVore, Joel Troast, Caniece Williams, Steve Zichella, and Jason Lamont Jackson.
Below is the list of awards given to all student-athletes.
ESSEX COUNTY FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME SCHOLAR ATHLETE AWARD
Recipient – Tyler Eatman – Football
UNICO Brian Piccolo Memorial Award
Recipient – Jillian McCauley
Recipient – Thomas Hughes
ESSEX COUNTY ATHLETIC DIRECTORS ASSOCIATION TEAMMATE OF THE YEAR
Recipient – Anant Narain
NJSIAA Scholar-Athlete award
Recipient – Aion Ashby – Spring Track and Field
Essex County Student Athletes of the Year Award
Recipient – Meghan White – Softball
Recipient – Erik Akerblom – Lacrosse
NJ NATIONAL GIRLS AND WOMEN IN SPORTS
Recipient – Madison Mitchell
WEST ORANGE JUNIOR WRESTLING CLUB AWARD
Presenter – Ron Charles
Recipient – Noah Tandy, Sebastian Rawls, Tyler Eatman
GIRLS TENNIS COACHES AWARD
Presenter – Jeff Mazurek
Recipient – Siena Pizzano
BOYS TENNIS BOYS COACHES AWARD
Presenter – Jeff Mazurek
Recipient – Chris Randolph
BOWLING COACHES AWARD
Presenter – William Urbanski
Recipient – Kyle Bernokeits
GOLF – JEROME SANZARI MEMORIAL COACHES AWARD
Presenter – Sanzari Family – Judy Sanzari, Kim Earley and Robyn Sanzari – William Urbanski
Recipient – Jocelyn Walden
HOCKEY COACHES AWARD
Presenter – Ed Scafidi
Recipient – Charles Aborisade
SWIMMING COACHES AWARD
Presenter – Marc Navata
Recipient – Girls – Madeline Narduzzi
Recipient – Boys – James Butcher
Daniel Shiffer Memorial Coaches Award BOYS BASKETBALL
Presenter – Demond Cowins
Recipient – Robert Meaux
SOCCER COACHES AWARD – BOYS
Presenter – Doug Nevins
Recipient – Brent Llewellyn
WEST ORANGE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MEDICINE AWARD
Presenter – Eugene Palantianos
Recipient – Brianne Nieves
LACROSSE COACHES AWARD
Presenter – Coach Tourian
Recipient – Conall O’Suileabhain
Presentation of the Mackenzie Fitschen Outstanding Character Award
Presenters – Ron Bligh, Ms. DelSpina
Recipients –Brian and Dawn Fitschen and son Garrett
THE MACKENZIE FITSCHEN OUTSTANDING CHARACTER AWARD
Presenter – Olivia DelSpina
Recipient – Kaycie Elifani
FOOTBALL – LAWRENCE CUNNINGHAM MEMORIAL COACHES AWARD
Presenter – James Matsakis
Recipient – Vincent DeSantis
SOFTBALL – JUDY RISSE MEMORIAL COACHES AWARD
Presenter – Joel Troast
Recipient – Danielle Fastiggi
CROSS COUNTRY – BETTY MADDALENA MEMORIAL COACHES AWARD
Presenter – Flecia Blake
Recipient – Girls – Anna Favetta. Boys – Ebizie Anuamadi
SPRING TRACK AND FIELD – MARILYN KUHLMANN MEMORIAL COACHES AWARD
Presenter – Girls – Flecia Blake
Recipient – Tyra Brooks
SOCCER COACHES AWARD – GIRLS
Presenter – Sean DeVore
Recipient – Samantha Herbert
BASEBALL – John Skillman Memorial Coaches Award
Presenter – Stephan Zichella
Recipient – Tyree Bradley
WRESTLING – RICHARD CATALDO MEMORIAL COACHES AWARD
Presenter – Stephan Zichella
Recipient – Jordan Delvalle
VOLLEYBALL COACHES AWARD
Presenter – Jackie Cruz
Recipient – Aliya Perkins
WINTER TRACK COACHES AWARD
Presenter – Jason-Lamont Jackson
Recipient – Girls – Daniella Hull
Recipient – Boys – Elijah McLaren
SPRING TRACK AND FIELD – MARILYN KUHLMANN MEMORIAL COACHES AWARD
Presenter – Boys – Jason-Lamont Jackson
Recipient – L’Trell Bradley
MATT LOMBARDI MEMORIAL COACHES AWARD GIRLS BASKETBALL
Presenter – Caniece Williams
Recipient – Nahtali Simpson
BLIGH FAMILY MEMORIAL TEAMMATE OF THE YEAR AWARD
Presenter – Ron Bligh
Recipient – Thomas Hughes
Recipient – Cassidy Ferrell
Recipient – Tyler Eatman
VOLUNTEER COACH OF THE YEAR AWARD
Presenter – Ron Bligh
Recipient – Carlos Pasols
MOUNTAINEER PRIDE AWARD
Presenter – Ron Bligh
Recipient – Andrew Mazurek
ASSISTANT COACH OF THE YEAR AWARD
Presenter – Ron Bligh
Recipient – Taylor Calixto
WEST ORANGE HIGH SCHOOL Athletic Honor Roll
Presenter – Ron Bligh
Recipient – L’Trell Bradley
Recipient – Maurice Williams
WEST ORANGE HALL OF FAME ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Presenter – Ron Bligh
Recipient – Girl – Madison Mitchell
Recipient – Boy – Maurice Williams
COMMENTS