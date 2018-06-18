West Orange HS and Seton Hall Prep track and field athletes shine at New Balance Nationals

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The West Orange High School and Seton Hall Prep track and field athletes posted fine performances at the New Balance Outdoor Nationals held at North Carolina A&T in Greensboro, N.C., June 15-17.

For SHP, Justice Sims finished second in the triple jump at 47 feet-1 inch and the 4×200 relay also took second in 1:26.59. Nick Parisi finished seventh in the 100-meter dash in 10.91. Anthony Algieri was 35th in the preliminaries of the 110-meter hurdles in 14.84. The 4×100-meter relay team was 18th in the preliminaries in 42.25. The shuttle hurdle relay team was 21st in 1:04.21. Caseem Akinruli-Dewitt finished 39th in the shot put at 45-1/2.

For the WOHS boys, the sprint medley relay team finished eighth in 3:28.97; the 1,000-meter sprint medley relay team took 14th in 1:59.13; and Elijah McLaren finished 45th in the triple jump at 40-7 and was 43rd in the preliminaries of the 110-meter hurdles in 14.91.

For the WOHS girls, the 4×200-meter relay team took 14th in 1:44.87; the 800-meter sprint medley relay team finished 24th in 1:48.81; Abigail Vital finished 26th in the preliminaries of the 100-meter hurdles in 14.76; and Karen Odoemene finished 15th in the hammer throw at 117 feet-7 inches.