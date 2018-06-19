Seton Hall Prep baseball team sparked by outstanding players this season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The Seton Hall Prep varsity baseball team, which finished with a stellar 24-5 record this season, was led by several outstanding players.

The following SHP players made All-Super Essex Conference-American Division:

FIRST TEAM

Nick Maldonado, junior infielder and pitcher

Ryan Sheppard, senior outfielder

SECOND TEAM

Brian Kelly, senior outfielder and first baseman

Steven Sgaramella, senior righty pitcher

HONORABLE MENTION

John Ariza, senior righty pitcher

David Festa, senior righty pitcher

In addition, Maldonado and junior catcher Tyler Kaufman were selected to the Essex County Team for the Quad County All Star Game played at Kean University. Maldonado went 1-for-2, and was hit by pitch twice. Kaufman was 0-for-1 but walked twice and was HBP twice.

Junior catcher Nick Diaz, sophomore pitcher and infielder Tommy O’Rourke, and Maldonado were selected to play in the 6th Annual Diamond Nation Underclassmen All Star Game. Diaz went 0-for-2, Maldonado went 0-for-1 and a walk, while O’Rourke did not play due to a prior commitment.

Ryan Sheppard and Sgaramella were selected to play in the 41st NJSIAA Senior All Star Game at Diamond Nation. Sheppard went 0-for-2 with an RBI and made several great outfield catches playing right field. Sgaramella pitched one inning and had two strikeouts.

The following are notable SHP individual season stats:

Offense

Maldonado: .412 Batting Average, 21 hits (8 doubles, 2 triples), 18 RBI, 11-for-14 Stolen Bases; 18 Hit By Pitch, 18 Bases on Balls, 18 runs scored, .648 On-Base Average.

Kaufman: .397 BA, 23 hits (9 doubles, 1 home run), 10 RBI, 4 HBP, 5 BB, .471 OBA.

Ryan Sheppard: .378 BA, 34 hits (7 doubles, 2 triples), 16 RBI, 9-for-9 SB, 2 HBP, 10 BB, 21 runs scored, .451 OBA.

Jack Zyska, senior outfielder: .364 BA, 12 hits (5 doubles, 1 triple, 3 home runs), 10 RBI, 3-for-3 SB, 3 HBP, 10 BB, 17 run scored, .543 OBA.

Frank Spano, senior: .333 BA, 14 hits (4 doubles, 1 home run), 16 RBI, 3-for-3 SB, 5 runs scored, .391 OBA.

Giordan Cerbo, senior infielder: .297 BA, 11 hits (2 doubles), 5 RBI, 6-for-7 SB, 5 BB, 10 runs scored, .372 OBA.

Kelly: .290 BA, 18 hits (5 doubles, 1 triple), 25 RBI, 5-for-11 SB, 25 BB, 16 runs scored, .489 OBA.

Hebert: .282 BA, 22 hits (4 doubles, 3 triples), 16 RBI, 5-for-8 SB, 10 BB, 22 runs scored, .383 OBA.

Pitching