West Orange HS baseball players earn All-SEC honors

WEST ORANGE, NJ –The West Orange High School varsity baseball team, which finished with a solid 14-9 record this season, featured six players who earned All-Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division honors.
Senior third baseman Tyree Bradley and senior outfielder/pitcher Chris Walker made First Team; senior center fielder Vincent DeSantis and senior shortstop/second baseman Aaron Puryear made Second Team; and senior pitcher/outfielder Kyle Bernokeits and senior outfielder Michael Giovine made Honorable Mention.
Walker batted .478 with 33 hits, including a whopping nine homers, along with four doubles and two triples, 41 RBI, and 33 runs scored. On the mound, he had a 5-3 record.
Bradley batted .371 with 23 hits, including five homers and 22 RBI.
Puryear batted .370 with 27 hits and 16 RBI. DeSantis hit .324 with 22 hits and nine RBI.
