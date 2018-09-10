Seton Hall Prep’s Zach Hoban kicks school-record 52-yard field goal in football loss to DePaul

WEST ORANGE, NJ – On a cloudy Saturday afternoon, Sept. 8, the Seton Hall Prep varsity football team hosted state power DePaul in a Super Football Conference United White Division game at Brendan P. Tevlin Field. DePaul won 49-3 but there was a bright moment.

In the first quarter, after DePaul took a 21-0 lead SHP started its drive on their 30 own yard line and drove to the DePaul 35 before the drive stalled. On fourth down-and-eight, head coach Bill Fitzgerald called on senior Zach Hoban, a Rice University commit, and the field goal team. Hoban connected on a 52-yard field goal to make the score 21-3. That field goal set a new school record. The old record was held by Hoban against Don Bosco Prep last season and Chris Cherami in 2006 against Columbia of 42 yards.

Hoban was very excited about hitting the field goal and credited the center, Tom Callahan, and holder Aidan Gilman with doing a great job.

For the game, Gilman was 10 of 16 passing for 63 yards. Xavier Lewis led the rushers with 19 yards on four carries while Matt Colantuono led the receivers with nine catches for 36 yards. Defensively, Vincent Henrich had seven tackles while Tyler Cook had five tackles.

Next game: SHP will travel to Wayne to face Passaic County Tech Friday, Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. PCT is 0-1.