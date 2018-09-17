West Orange HS girls’ soccer team enjoys fine start to the season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The West Orange High School girls’ varsity team defeated Glen Ridge, 5-1, Sept. 12 at Watsessing Park in Bloomfield to move to 2-0 on the season.

Natalie Nevins, a junior,had a goal and two assists, and senior Hannah Villasin, sophomore Kaya Schultz, senior Mya Bembry and junior Emily Baker each had a goal. Senior Kaitlyn Charles, senior Morgan Clark, and sophomore Emma Mitchell each had an assist. Freshman Kiley Capstraw made three saves and junior Cassidy Joyce had four saves for WOHS.

Upcoming games

Sept. 17, Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

Sept. 20, at Livingston, 4 p.m.

Sept. 25, Caldwell, 4 p.m.

Sept. 28, Columbia, 4 p.m.