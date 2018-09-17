West Orange’s Camille McPherson named Allegheny College assistant women’s basketball coach

Cam

MEADVILLE, Pa. – After a star-studded playing career at Moravian College, Camille McPherson has been named assistant women’s basketball coach at Allegheny College.

“We are excited and fortunate to have Coach McPherson begin her coaching career with us,” said Allegheny head coach Kate Costanzo. “She has exhibited a strong desire to coach at the collegiate level, and participated in the WBCA’s ‘So You Want to be a Coach’ program at last year’s Women’s Final Four. She had a fantastic playing career at a very successful Division III program, and knows what it takes to be successful on and off the court.”

A native of West Orange, New Jersey, McPherson scored 1,427 points and grabbed 560 rebounds in 79 career games for the Greyhounds. Just the 26th player in Moravian program history to amass 1,000 career points, McPherson was named CoSIDA Academic All-America in 2017, was twice named All-Region by D3Hoops.com, and was tabbed Honorable Mention All-America by both the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association and D-III News following the 2017-18 campaign.

Following a junior season in which she averaged 22.9 points and 8.6 rebounds, McPherson was named the 2017 Lehigh Valley Small College Women’s Basketball Player of the Year, while she was selected the Moravian College Female Senior Athlete of the Year, and a national finalist for the Rotary Club of America’s Josten’s Trophy in both 2017 and ’18.

McPherson helped lead the Greyhounds to a 57-25 overall record over the past three seasons, including a trip to the second round of the 2016 NCAA Division III tournament, and to the ECAC semifinals in 2017.

In addition to her playing experience, McPherson has worked as an assistant coach for two years for the New Jersey Crusaders AAU team in West Orange while she served as an intern in the Moravian athletic department for the fall 2016 semester.

In 2017, she was selected to participate in the WBCA’s ‘So You Want to be a Coach’ program, an initiative aimed at increasing and developing the understanding and awareness of skills necessary to secure coaching positions in college basketball and forging professional connections between female basketball players and college coaches and administrators.

Prior to arriving at Allegheny, McPherson served as Moravian’s Civic Engagement Coordinator. In this role, she recruited and trained dozens of students for community service and volunteerism.

A three-year Landmark Conference Academic Honor Roll selection, McPherson graduated with honors from Moravian with a B.A. in political science, and minors in Spanish and sociology. She is currently pursuing a Master’s in Business Arts from Moravian.

The Gators open up the 2018-19 season on Tues. Nov. 13 with a non-conference bout at Waynesburg.