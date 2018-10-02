West Orange HS football team looks to bounce back vs. East Orange Campus

Photo by Steve Ellmore.
WOHS sophomore Shakhi Carson runs for yardage in the 26-19 win over Montclair in the season opener on August 30 at home.

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The West Orange High School varsity football team will face East Orange Campus HS this Friday, Oct. 5, at Paul Robeson Stadium in East Orange at 7 p.m.

The Mountaineers are coming off a heartbreaking 13-12 decision to Livingston at home on Friday, Sept. 28 to move to a 2-3 record. Livingston scored a late touchdown in the fourth quarter to win the game. Livingston improved to 3-1.

East Orange Campus fell to Seton Hall Prep, 20-14, Sept. 29 at home to move to 2-2.

West Orange (2-3)

August 30, Won, Montclair, 26-19

Sept. 7, Loss, at Paterson Kennedy, 21-0

Sept. 14, Loss, Don Bosco Prep, 47-20

Sept. 21, Won, Columbia, 44-7

Sept. 28, Loss, Livingston, 13-12

Oct. 5, at East Orange Campus, 7 p.m.

Oct. 12, Passaic County Tech, 7 p.m.

Oct. 19, at Bloomfield, 7 p.m.

Oct. 27, at Barringer, 1 p.m.

  

