West Orange HS boys’ soccer team to host Seton Hall Prep on Oct. 5

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The West Orange High School boys’ varsity soccer team will host neighbor Seton Hall Prep on Friday, Oct. 5 in a key Super Essex Conference-American Division game at 4 p.m.

West Orange had a 6-1-1 record, 3-1-1 in the division through Sept. 28. Seton Hall Prep had a 9-1-2 record, 4-1 in the division through Sept. 29.

Kalleo Mendes scored on an assist from Yasin Aly to lift the Mountaineers to a 1-0 win over Montclair Kimberley Academy on Sept. 24 in a SEC crossover game. AJ Petrucci made seven saves for the shutout.

West Orange played Columbia to a scoreless tie on Sept. 27 at home in a divisional game. Petrucci stopped four shots.

The Mountaineers defeated North Plainfield, 4-1, Sept. 28 at home. Facundo Gomez scored two goals and Aleks Cardoza and Wes Rideau-Winds each had a goal. Mendes and Brian Merlos each had two assists. Matt Kotowski made five saves.

SHP defeated West Orange, 1-0, in overtime last season at WOHS. SHP won the division last season for the sixth time in the nine-year existence of the conference.