Seton Hall Prep soccer team tops Verona and town neighbor West Orange to improve to 11-1-2

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The Seton Hall Prep varsity soccer team went 2-0 this past week to raise its record to 11-1-2 on the season.

On Tuesday, Oct. 2, the PIrates traveled to Thomas J. Sellitto Field at Verona HS and defeated Verona, 3-0.

Skyler Storms opened the scoring with 25:16 left in the first half on assists by Aidan Dunphy and Joe Kearns. He added his second goal of the match just 3:03 later on an assist by Brian Zimmermann. Lucas Ross scored on a penalty kick with just :30 left in the first half to make it 3-0.

Liam Bertrand (one save), Tomas Hut (one save), Anthony Petruzziello (two saves), and Nick Hiel (one save) secured the shutout.

On Friday, the Pirates traveled to West Orange HS and defeated WOHS, 3-1, in a very exciting game.

After a scoreless first half, SHP opened the scoring when Kearns passed the ball to Bobby Smallman, whose service was headed home by Zimmermann just 4:50 into the second half.

Sal Vito blasted a shot that West Orange keeper AJ Petrucci knocked the ball away with a fantastic save. Rafael de la Torre hopped on the rebound and sent a pass in the box to Storms, who scored with 25:55 left.

Kalleo Mendes from West Orange made the score 2-1 when he scored a free kick goal with 19:50 left.

Lucas Ross added an insurance goal, his team-leading 13th, when he cut through two defenders and connected on a shot inside the right post with 14:02 left.

Bertrand finished with five saves, while Petrucci finished with six saves.

Following the match, Zimmermann said, “Bobby played a great ball to me and I headed it home.”

Storms commented on his goal when he said, “The West Orange goalie made a great save on Sal’s shot and I went to the middle and Raffey gave me a great feed and I put it home.”

Ross said, “It felt great to score that goal and extend our lead to 3-1. I felt we had the game right after that, but we just had to keep playing our game.”

SHP head coach Marty Berman said, “This was a great game. To come to West Orange and score three goals against such a tough team was important. We have been possessing the ball so well and avoiding turnovers that lead to goals. I am very proud of our defense because it has really gelled.”

SHP is ranked in the following polls: Topdrawersoccer.com – Fab 50/National – #22, East Region #6, New Jersey #5. USA Today/ United Soccer Coaches – Region III – #10, NJ.Com – New Jersey – #4, Non-Public Schools – #2, Super Essex Conference – #2.

The WOHS Mountaineers had their eight-game unbeaten streak (7-0-1) snapped with the loss to SHP and moved to a 7-2-1 record.

The goal by WOHS was the first allowed by SHP in six games.

In their previous game, Kalleo Mendes scored a goal and added two assists to lead WOHS to a 3-1 win over West Essex on Oct. 2. Tyreke Wray and Dario Carraha each had a goal and Musie Weldeghergis had an assist.