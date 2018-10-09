West Orange HS girls’ tennis team advances to section quarterfinals

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The eighth-seeded West Orange High School girls’ varsity tennis team defeated ninth-seeded Montclair, 3-2, in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Oct. 5.

Nneka Arinzeh won at first singles, 6-0, 6-0; Sophia Ruggiero won at second singles, 6-1, 6-2; and Funmi Oshodi and Alynna Sanchez won at second doubles, 7-5, 6-1.

The Mountaineers were scheduled to visit top-seeded Ridgewood in the quarterfinals Oct. 9.

In the NJSIAA state singles tournament at Mercer County Park in West Windsor, Arinzeh won in the first round and second round on Saturday, Oct. 6. The next day, Arinzeh lost in the third round to Paulina Feoli, of Millburn, 6-2, 6-2.