West Orange HS football team to host Passaic County Tech on Oct. 12

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The West Orange High School varsity football team will host winless Passaic County Tech this Friday, Oct. 12, at 7 p.m.

The Mountaineers hoped to snap a two-game losing streak.

WOHS is coming off a tough 14-7 loss at East Orange Campus on Friday, Oct. 5. WOHS fell to 2-4. EOC improved to 3-2.

Passaic County Tech lost at Paterson Kennedy, 27-19, Oct. 5 to move to an 0-5 record.

West Orange (2-4)

August 30, Won, Montclair, 26-19

Sept. 7, Loss, at Paterson Kennedy, 21-0

Sept. 14, Loss, Don Bosco Prep, 47-20

Sept. 21, Won, Columbia, 44-7

Sept. 28, Loss, Livingston, 13-12

Oct. 5, Loss, at East Orange Campus, 14-7

Oct. 12, Passaic County Tech, 7 p.m.

Oct. 19, at Bloomfield, 7 p.m.

Oct. 27, at Barringer, 1 p.m.