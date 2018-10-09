West Orange HS football team to host Passaic County Tech on Oct. 12

By on Comments Off on West Orange HS football team to host Passaic County Tech on Oct. 12

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The West Orange High School varsity football team will host winless Passaic County Tech this Friday, Oct. 12, at 7 p.m.

The Mountaineers hoped to snap a two-game losing streak.

WOHS is coming off a tough 14-7 loss at East Orange Campus on Friday, Oct. 5. WOHS fell to 2-4. EOC improved to 3-2.

Passaic County Tech lost at Paterson Kennedy, 27-19, Oct. 5 to move to an 0-5 record.

West Orange (2-4)

August 30, Won, Montclair, 26-19

Sept. 7, Loss, at Paterson Kennedy, 21-0

Sept. 14, Loss, Don Bosco Prep, 47-20

Sept. 21, Won, Columbia, 44-7

Sept. 28, Loss, Livingston, 13-12

Oct. 5, Loss, at East Orange Campus, 14-7

Oct. 12, Passaic County Tech, 7 p.m.

Oct. 19, at Bloomfield, 7 p.m.

Oct. 27, at Barringer, 1 p.m.

  

West Orange HS football team to host Passaic County Tech on Oct. 12 added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →

Or contact the author at :wcnsports@yahoo.com

COMMENTS