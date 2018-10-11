Girls’ Soccer Essex County Tournament bracket released

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The High School Girls’ Soccer Essex County Tournament bracket was released Oct. 10.

Unbeaten West Orange, under head coach Sean DeVore, was awarded the No. 1 seed.

Nutley, under head coach Mike DiPiano, is the No. 2 seed. Montclair is the No. 3 seed.

Montclair Kimberley Academy and Livingston, which both shared the ECT title last season, are seeded No. 4 and No. 5 in the 19-team field.

Columbia, seeded seventh, will host No. 10 seed Belleville and 11th-seeded Glen Ridge will visit No. 6 seed Mount St. Dominic in the Round of 16 on or by Oct. 18.

Bloomfield, seeded 15th, will host No. 18 seed Orange in the preliminary third round on or by Oct. 16. The winner will visit Nutley in the Round of 16.

The quarterfinals are Oct.20 at the higher seeded sites. The semifinals are Oct. 24 at Belleville HS. the final is Oct. 27 at Millburn HS at 3:30 p.m.

West Orange had a 7-0-2 record through Oct. 9, including beating Nutley, 1-0, Oct. 1 in Nutley. West Orange went 13-0-5 last year. Their last loss in regulation came on Nov. 8, 2016 in the NJSIAA North Jersye Section 1, Group 4 state tournament against Montclair in a 4-0 decision.

Here is the link to the ECT bracket:

http://www.sec.powermediallc.org/download/ECT-2018-Girls-Soc-Bracket.pdf

Photos by Steve Ellmore