West Orange HS girls’ soccer team reaches ECT semifinals

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The top-seeded and unbeaten West Orange High School girls’ varsity soccer team defeated eighth-seeded Millburn, 3-0, Saturday, Oct. 20, at WOHS to advance to the Essex County Tournament semifinals.

Senior Nyah Harper scored two goals and sophomore Kaya Schultz had the other goal for the Mountaineers. Junior Natalie Nevins had two assists and sophomore Emma Mitchell had one assist.

Junior Cassidy Joyce made two saves and freshman Kiley Capstraw had one save for the shutout.

West Orange, which improved to a 12-0-2 record, will face No. 5 seed Livingston in the ECT semifinals doubleheader on Oct. 24 at Belleville HS. The other semifinal pits No. 2 seed Nutley against No. 11 seed Glen Ridge. The final is Saturday, Oct. 27, at Millburn HS at 3:30 p.m.

In previous action, Schultz scored two goals and Nevins and senior Hannah Villasin each had a goal in the 4-1 road win over Belleville on Oct. 15 in a Super Essex Conference crossover game. Senior Morgan Clark collected two assists and Mitchell had one assist.

Nevins had two goals and two assists in the 6-0 home win over Science Park on Oct. 18 in a Super Essex Conference crossover game. Mitchell also had two goals; and Harper and senior Katherine Urgiles each had a goal. Senior Kaitlyn Charles collected two assists; and sophomore Gianna Festino and Schultz each had an assist. Joyce made two saves and Capstraw made one save to combine for the shutout.

The Mountaineers, under head coach Sean DeVore, have a 32-game unbeaten streak. Last season, they reached the ECT semifinals but were eliminated in a penalty kick shootout against Montclair Kimberley Academy en route to finishing 13-0-5.

Nevins, the daughter of current WOHS boys’ soccer head coach Doug Nevins, last week gave a verbal commitment to attend St. Joseph University in Philadelphia to continue her soccer career on an athletic scholarship.