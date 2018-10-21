West Orange HS boys’ soccer team tops East Side in double overtime to advance to ECT semifinals

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The fourth-seeded West Orange High School boys’ varsity soccer team defeated fifth-seeded Newark East Side, 2-1, in double overtime on Saturday, Oct. 20 at home to advance to the Essex County Tournament semifinals.

Yasin Aly scored in overtime on an assist by fellow senior Brian Merlos, who scored the other goal for the Mountaineers.

James Fanfan had an assist and senior AJ Petrucci made 13 saves for WOHS, which improved to a 10-3-2 record and will face top-seeded Montclair in the ECT semifinals doubleheader on Oct. 25 at Livingston HS. The other semifinal pits No. 2 seed Millburn against No. 3 seed Seton Hall Prep. The final is Saturday, Oct. 27 at Millburn HS at 5:30 p.m.

WOHS avenged a 2-1 overtime loss to East Side in the season opener in a Super Essex Conference-American Division game in Newark.

The Mountaineers fell to Montclair, 3-0, Oct. 8 in Montclair in division play, which was the last time they lost before going on their current four-game unbeaten streak.

The Mountaineers eliminated No. 13 seed Verona in a penalty kick shootout in the ECT round of 16 on Oct. 17 at home.

After the teams played to a 1-1 following regulation and two overtimes, WOHS won the shootout, 4-2.

Junior Aleks Cardoza opened the scoring for West Orange in the first half with an assist from senior Zach Dong. Petrucci made four saves. Verona tied the game in the second half.

WOHS beat Verona, 5-0, Oct. 17

The Mountaineers’ other loss this season came against Seton Hall Prep, 3-1, Oct. 5 in a division game at home.