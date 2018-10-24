HS Girls Soccer state tournament to begin

Connect on Linked in

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The New Jersey State Interscholatic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) state tournaments for high school girls’ soccer were unveiled.

The following are the Worrall Media teams in Essex County (in bold) in their respective sectional tournaments (first round games are Oct. 30, quarterfinals are Nov. 2:

NORTH JERSEY SECTION 1, GROUP 4

No. 16 seed Bloomfield at No. 1 seed West Orange, winner to face the winner of No. 9 Mount Olive/No. 8 Bergen Tech.

NORTH JERSEY SECTION 2, GROUP 1

No. 14 Delaware Valley at No. 3 Glen Ridge, winner to face winner of No. 11 North Arlington/No. 6 Whippany Park

Brearley is the No. 1 seed

NORTH JERSEY SECTION 2, GROUP 3

No. 12 Belleville at No. 5 Nutley, winner to face winner of No. 13 Chatham/No. 4 West Morris

No. 15 Orange at No. 2 Cranford, winner to face winner of No. 10 Red Bank Regional/No. 7 Mendham

Middletown North is the No. 1 seed

NORTH JERSEY SECTION 2, GROUP 4

No. 11 Newark East Side at No. 6 Columbia, winner to face winner of No. 14 Franklin/No. 3 Union

Bridgewater-Raritan is No. 1 seed

Photos by Steve Ellmore