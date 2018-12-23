Seton Hall Prep wrestling team opens up 2-0 on the season

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The Seton Hall Prep wrestling team is currently 2-0 on the season as the Pirates opened the Super Essex Conference – American Division with two match last week.

The Pirates opened up at Nutley and won 61-9 on Monday, Dec. 17 and hosted West Orange on Wednesday, Dec. 19 at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium and won 58-15.

Over the weekend they competed in one of the top tournaments in the country, The 26th Annual Beast of the East traveling to the University of Delaware – Bob Carpenter Center. The wrestlers in this tournament are the best in the country. Teams from 15 states and more than 100 wrestlers entered the tournament.

The following wrestlers won matches: freshman 106-pound Joseph Sciarrone, 113-pound sophomore Gabriel Jimenez, 120-pound junior Larry Melchionda, 126-pound sophomore Conner Decker, 138-pound sophomore Cole Carroll, 145-pound junior Aidan Cunningham, 195-pound junior Andrew Mitzak, and senior 285-pound Niko Diakides. Sophomore 152-pound Jack Wilt won two matches during the tournament.