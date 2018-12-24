Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team moves to 5-3 on season

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team went 1-1 last week to raise its record to 5-3. On Tuesday, they traveled to Aspen Ice Rink in Randolph to take on Delbarton. Seton Hall lost 7-0. The Pirates had 25 shots on goal.

On Sunday night they traveled to the Ice Vault in Wayne to take on Indian Hills in the first game of the Pepsi Classic. Seton Hall won 5-2. Anthony Martine opened the scoring 2:49 into the first period on assists by JP Foley and Aidan D’Urso. After Indian Hills tied the score at 1-1, Thomas Colucci scored on an assist by Ryan Kemp to give Seton Hall a 2-1 lead. Kemp closed out the scoring in the first period with a power-play goal on assists by Ryan Rodrigues and Colucci to extend the Pirates lead to 3-1. They extended their lead to 4-1 when Kemp scored another power play goal on assists by Colucci and Tyler Fogu just :52 into the second period. In the 3rd period, Indian Hills scored to cut the lead to 4-2 when just 3:10 later Fogu scored a power play goal on an assist by Foley to close out the scoring. Seton Hall out shot Indian Hills 35-18 as Jake Schunke made 16 saves. Seton Hall will continue in the Classic playing Randolph on Wednesday at 6:15, Summit on Saturday at 6:30, and St. Joseph’s (Metuchen) on Sunday at 8:15.