Seton Hall Prep basketball team wins Boardwalk Classic title

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The Seton Hall Prep basketball team traveled to Wildwood to play in the Boardwalk Basketball Classic – Dave Lewis Memorial Bracket at the Wildwoods Convention Center. The Pirates won their two games to capture the championship and raise their record to 4-2 on the season.

On Saturday, Dec. 29, the Pirates defeated Brandywine (Del.), 77-30. Seton Hall was led by Geordan Walker, who had 13 points, three rebounds and three steals; Ashton Miller scored 12 points with four assists, and Sam Moore had 11 points and four rebounds. Colin Flaherty and Alexander Zebrowski each had nine points, while Josh Hopson scored six points and pulled down nine rebounds. Miller commented after the game, “We really played well together as a team today.” Moore added, “I am happy the way we played today. We have been really working hard in practice and it showed today.”

The next night, the Pirates defeated Tower Hill School (Del.), 54-36. Miller scored 16 points and added seven rebounds and three assists; Walker scored eight points with six rebounds and Hopson scored nine points with five rebounds. Following the game, Walker said, “We played great defense tonight and moved the ball around really well. We capitalized on our opportunities.”

SHP head coach Kevin Williams said, “Defensively, we played very well as we held Tower Hill to 26 percent shooting from the field. Our good defense led to good offense and easy baskets in transition.”