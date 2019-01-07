West Orange HS athletes sign with colleges

Connect on Linked in

WEST ORANGE, NJ – West Orange High School seniors Bryce Nelms, Jordan White, and Wes Rideau-Winds signed National Letters of Intent to continue their athletic careers in college. The trio signed during National Letter of Intent Signing Day on Dec. 19.

Nelms, a 6-foot-6, 240-pound defensive end, signed to play football at the University of Pittsburgh.

White, a 6-foot, 190-pound athlete, also will play football as he signed with James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va.

Rideau-Winds will play men’s soccer at West Point, N.Y.