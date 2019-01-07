West Orange HS athletes sign with colleges

Photo courtesy of Stephan Zichella.
West Orange High School senior Bryce Nelms, seated middle, signed with the University of Pittsburgh to continue his football career. Seated with him are his parents, Michelle and Eric. Standing from left: WOHS Athletic Director Ron Bligh, WOHS head football coach James Matsakis, and WOHS Principal Hayden Moore.

WEST ORANGE, NJ – West Orange High School seniors Bryce Nelms, Jordan White, and Wes Rideau-Winds signed National Letters of Intent to continue their athletic careers in college. The trio signed during National Letter of Intent Signing Day on Dec. 19.

Nelms, a 6-foot-6, 240-pound defensive end, signed to play football at the University of Pittsburgh.

White, a 6-foot, 190-pound athlete, also will play football as he signed with James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va.

Rideau-Winds will play men’s soccer at West Point, N.Y.

