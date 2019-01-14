Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team moves to 10-5-1 after 2-1 week

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team went 2-1 last week to raise its record to 10-5-1 this season.

On Monday, Jan. 7, the Pirates hosted Bishop Eustace at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange and won 10-0. Sophomore goalie Patrick Ackerman had 10 saves to record the shutout. Sophomore Ryan Rodrigues scored two goals while senior Thomas Colucci scored two goals with one assist. Seniors Mark Sandomeno and Ryan Kemp each scored a goal and had two assists while freshman Tyler Fogu and sophomore Harrison Rocheville each scored a goal and had one assist. Junior Sal Micciche and freshman Mark Gall each scored one goal. Sam Rojas, junior Alex Kuhtik, and senior JP Foley each had two assists.

On Wednesday, the Pirates hosted St. Peter’s Prep of Jersey City and lost 5-3.

After St. Peter’s jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first minute of the game, Seton Hall cut the lead to 2-1 when Foley scored an unassisted goal with :33 left in the first period. St. Peter’s scored two goals in the second period to take a 4-1 lead. Senior Thomas Colucci then scored with 4:25 left in the third period on an assist by his sophomore brother Benjamin Colucci to cut the lead to 4-2. After St. Peter’s scored an empty-net goal, Gall scored with :57 left on an assist by Foley to make the final 5-3.

On Friday, the Pirates hosted The Hun School and won 7-2. Freshmen forwards Mark Gall and freshman Patrick Zincone each scored two goals with one assist. Kuhtik, Micciche, and sophomore Ryan Rodrigues each scored a goal and had an assist while freshman Aidan D’Urso dished out two assists.

Head Coach Mike Atkinson commented after the game, “We told the team to keep it simple and they did that today. The freshmen carried us and it was a great win today against a very good team like Hun.”

Gall added, “Being a freshman on this team is a really big honor. It’s amazing that we get ice time.”

Zincone said, “We had a tough loss to St. Peter’s the other day so we knew we had to back with a strong response.”