West Orange HS girls’ basketball team topples IHA

WEST ORANGE, NJ – Senior 6-foot-2 guard Mya Bembry and freshman 5-10 guard Kiley Capstraw three-pointers in the final two minutes to spark the West Orange High School girls’ varsity basketball team to a 43-42 win over Immaculate Heart Academy on Sunday, Jan. 13, at IHA in Washington Township.

On the heels of their first loss of the season, the Mountaineers improved to a 9-1 record, handing IHA its first loss. The Bergen County school moved to 11-1.

Bembry finished 11 points, 10 assists and six steals and Capstraw had nine points and six rebounds.

Three days earlier, the Mountaineers dropped a 44-40 home decision to University. WOHS led 32-31, but University outscored the Mountaineers, 13-8, in the fourth quarter.

Capstraw had 19 points and Bembry had 12 points and 12 rebounds for WOHS.

Sophomore guard Mackenzie Dover had five points and senior guard Bianca Fede had four points for the Mountaineers.

WOHS defeated Nutley, 64-26, Jan. 8 at Nutley. Bembry scored 20 points with 11 rebounds, four assists and four steals; Capstraw had 14 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals; Dover had 13 points, seven steals, four rebounds and three assists; and senior guard Ebony Odom Barnes had six points and five rebounds. Senior guard Kaija Jones had four points, five rebounds and four assists; junior guard Davionna Philips scored three points and Taneerah Johnson and sophomore Kaya Schultz each had two points.