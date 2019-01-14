Seton Hall Prep wrestling team enjoys success; seeks 4-peat ECT title

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The Seton Hall Prep wrestling team went 3-1 last week to raise its record to 9-2 on the season.

On Wednesday, Jan. 9, the Pirates traveled to West Essex Regional High School and before a loud and raucous crowd, came from behind to win 30-22. Junior 160-pound AJ Hinton won his bout 7-6 to give the Pirates a 24-22 lead and junior 170-pound Michael Massa slammed the door with a :40 pin to close out the dual meet. After the meet, Hinton said, “I was very happy to win the bout and help the team win the match.” On Friday, Jan. 11, the Pirates hosted Irvington and won 61-15.

The next day they traveled to Jersey City to take on St. Anthony (N.Y.) and St. Peter’s Prep of Jersey City in a tri-meet.

In the opener, Seton Hall defeated St. Anthony 39-30. In a very exciting match, the Pirates were trailing 26-16 with four bouts left when 160-pound sophomore Jack Wilt had a pin in 5:16 and Massa won by major decision 11-1 to tie the match at 26-26. St. Peter’s won the last two bouts on a decision and a pin to clinch the match 35-26.

Seton Hall now prepares for the Essex County Wrestling Tournament on Thursday and Friday, Jan. 17-18, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange. Seton Hall has won the last three team titles. The tournament starts 4 p.m. Jan. 17 and contiues the next day, beginning at 6 p.m.

Photos by Rich Morris, courtesy of SHP

Seton Hall Prep vs. West Orange, Dec. 19, at SHP. Seton Hall Prep won, 58-15.