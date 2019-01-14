Seton Hall Prep basketball team splits pair to move to 6-5 record

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The Seton Hall Prep basketball team went 1-1 last week to increase its record to 6-5 on the season.

On Tuesday Jan. 8, the Pirates hosted Newark Central at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium and won 52-47. Ashton Miller scored 13 points with five rebounds and six assists, Mike Curran scored 10 with three assists, and Geordan Walker scored eight points with five rebounds.

On Thursday, Jan. 10, the Pirates traveled to Newark to take on East Side. They lost 58-46.

Miller scored 15 points with five rebounds, six assists, and four steals, Curran scored 13 points with four rebounds, and Walker scored nine points with five rebounds.