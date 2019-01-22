Seton Hall Prep swim team captures SEC/Essex County Championships team title for 22nd straight year

Connect on Linked in

WEST ORANGE, NJ – For the 22nd consecutive season, the Seton Hall Prep varsity swim team captured the team title at the Super Essex Conference/Essex County Championships on Jan. 21 at New Jersey Institute of Technology.

The Pirates amassed 303 points. Montclair was second with 190.50 among the 13 scoring teams.

The following are SHP results:

Jaeden Yburan, Connor Townson, Luke Shea, and Roo Fenton won the 200-medley relay in 1:39.52.

Matthew Prior won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:47.20 and Michael Pietrucha took sixth in 1:53.63.

In the 200-yard individual medley, Yburan took second in 1:56.00 and Townson was fifth in 2:03.37.

Fenton won the 50-yard freestyle in 20.97.

Shea was second in the 100-yard butterfly in 54.84.

Fenton won the 100-yard freestyle in 47.17, while Pietrucha was fifth in 51.36.

Prior took second in the 500-yard freestyle in 4:54.74.

Prior, Jack DeVilbiss, Pietrucha, and Fenton won the 200-yard freestyle relay in a meet-record 1:29.00.

Yburan won the 100-yard back stroke in 51.93, and Dylan Negron was fifth in 58.96.

Townson was sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:02.56.

Shea, Pietrucha, Prior, and Yburan won the 400-yard freestyle in 3:22.26.

The WOHS boys’ team finished ninth in the team standings, led by the fourth-place 400-yard freestyle relay that clocked 3:46.22.

On the girls’ side, West Orange High School finished seventh with 117 points among the 12 scoring teams. Newark Academy won the girls’ team title with 193.50 points.

The following are WOHS results:

The 200-yard medley relay team took second in 1:55.21.

Mellany Smith was second in the 100-yard back stroke in 58.56 and third in the 100-yard freestyle in 53.99.

Christina Gilio-Malabre was fifth in the 100-yard breast stroke in 1:11.39.

The 400-yard freestyle relay team took fifth in 3:52.76.