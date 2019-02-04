West Orange HS wrestling team tops Nutley on Senior Night

West Orange High 145-pounder Edgar Moreno controls Nutley’s Peter Haverick during the Mountaineers’ Senior Night. Moreno won by pin in 1:54 to begin the Mountaineers’ come-from-behind victory.
West Orange High 195-pounder Adonis May battles Nutley’s Daniel Jennings. May won by a 7-3 decision.
West Orange High senior Brian DiPalma grabs Nutley’s Anthony Haines during the 170-pound bout on WOHS Senior Night. DiPalma lost by pin in 5:19.
WOHS junior Daniela Tacuri Andrade battles Nutley’s Justin Eltzholtz in the 113-pound bout. Tacuri Andrade won by a 5-3 decision to become the first girl wrestler in school history to defeat a boy wrestler.

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The West Orange High School varsity wrestling team is enjoying another fine season.

The Mountaineers won the final three bouts of the match to defeat a good Nutley team, 36-33, Jan. 30 at home on Senior Night.

WOHS head coach Stephan Zichella noted that the key to the victory was Daniela Tacuri Andrade, who won by a 5-3 decision in the 113-pound weight class. It marked the first time in school history that a female wrestler outdueled a boy wrestler.

Edgar Moreno started the rally with a pin over Peter Haverick in 1:54 at the 145-pound bout. Dorian Rawls pinned Salvatore Mainiero in 5:41 at the 152-pound bout. Colin Morgan pinned Matthew Chimento in 27 seconds at the 160-pound bout to give the Mountaineers the thrilling victory.

WOHS, with a 13-5 record through Feb 2, was looking to defend its NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1, Group 5 state tournament championship. The Mountaineers, seeded fifth, were scheduled to visit No. 4 seed North Bergen in the quarterfinals Feb. 4. The winner will advance to the semifinals Feb. 6 against the winner of No. 8 Morristown and No. 1 Passaic County Tech. The final is Feb. 8.

Photos by Steve Ellmore

