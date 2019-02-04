Seton Hall Prep basketball team enjoys great week

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The Seton Hall Prep basketball team had a great week with three victories to raise their record to 12-6 and continue their winning streak to five games. Also, there was a special milestone for senior guard Ashton Miller.

On Tuesday, Jan. 29, the Pirates traveled to Newark to take on Central High School and won, 62-47. Miller scored 29 points with four rebounds; Geordan Walker scored seven points with eight rebounds; Mike Curran scored seven points with five rebounds and three steals; Mason Morial scored seven points.

On Thursday, Jan. 31, the Pirates hosted state-ranked West Side and won, 68-66. Miller led the team scoring 18 points with eight rebounds and five assists while Walker scored 15 points with five rebounds, and five assists. Mike Curran chipped in with 11 points and four assists and Morial scored 10 points with four rebounds.

On Saturday, Feb. 2, the Pirates traveled to Atlantic City HS to participate in the 25th Annual Battle by the Bay Basketball Tournament. The faced Lawrenceville and won 58-53. Sitting at 999 points at the start of the game, Miller was poised to get his 1,000th point early in the game. Mike Curran passed the ball into Miller in the post from the left wing. Ashton spun past the defender and finished on the right side of the basket for a layup just 1:15 into the game to give him 1,001 points in his outstanding career.

The game was tied at 49-49 with 1:29 left in the fourth quarter. Lawrenceville scored a basket to take a 51-49 lead. Curran then hit a 3-pointer to give the Pirates a 52-51 lead and later two free throws to extend the lead to 54-51. Morial closed out the scoring going 2-for-2 from the foul line with :05 left to make the final 58-53. Miller finished with 19 points, five rebounds, and three steals while Walker had 16 points and four rebounds.

“This was definitely one of the milestones I hoped to achieve when my career started at the Prep,” said Miller. “To see the names of such great players on the list who have done it before me is very humbling and I am honored to now be on that list forever.”

The top three names on the 1,000 point list are his cousins TJ Gibbs (1987), Sterling Gibbs (1984) and Ashton Gibbs (1882). Miller added, “I have always looked up to my cousins because they are all great players. I just try to follow the example they have set for me here at Seton Hall Prep while enjoying going to school and playing basketball.”

The Pirates are the No. 4 seed in the 73rd Essex County Tournament and will begin play in the first round (round of 16) Feb. 9 against either No. 20 Livingston or No. 13 Barringer.