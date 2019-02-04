West Orange HS girls basketball team is No. 3 seed in ECT

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The West Orange High School girls varsity basketball team received the No. 3 seed in the 45th Essex County Tournament. The top seed is two-time defending champion Newark Tech, while University is the No. 2 seed.

The Mountaineers will host a first round game (round of 16) Feb. 9 against either No. 14 seed Millburn, No. 30 seed Barringer or No. 14 seed Irvington.

The quarterfinals are Feb. 16 at the higher-seeded sites. The semifinals are Feb. 20 at Weequahic HS and the final is Feb. 23 at Essex County College at 1 p.m.

It marks the third year in a row that the Mountaineers are seeded No. 3. In 2017, they lost to Newark Tech in the final. Last season, WOHS fell to Newark Tech in the semifinals.

WOHS defeated Nutley, 59-28, Jan. 30 at home in a Super Essex Conference-American Division game to improve to 13-2 overall.