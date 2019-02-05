West Orange HS bowling team rolls to ECT boys title

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The West Orange High School bowling team captured the boys’ division title at the Essex County team Tournament on Monday, Feb. 4 at Eagle Rock Lanes in West Orange.

The team edged Bloomfield by just 56 pins, 2,842 to 2,786.

WOHS head coach Bill Urbanski was elated for his team.

“It feels great,” Urbanski said in a phone interview with The West Orange Chronicle. “There are so many good teams and so many individual bowlers in Essex County. I thought that it was a great accomplishment for us.”

Justin Soto, a sophomore, led WOHS with a 622 series. Teammates Tony Bollotta, a senior, rolled a 579; followed by freshman Kieryn Knox, 577; and junior Garrett Weinstein, 575.

The WOHS quartet also qualified for the Essex County Individual Championships on Monday, Feb. 11, at Eagle Rock Lanes.

WOHS rose to the occasion, much to Urbanski’s delight.

“We elevated our compete level,” he said. “I think a lot of that had to with Bloomfield was in the next lane to us. Having them next to us, really elevated our game. It was really fantastic to see. It was fantastic how competitive it was.”

Another key to the victory was the support level shown by each teammate.

“If somebody had a bad frame, somebody would pick the next guy up. It was so positive,” said Urbanski.

In addition to the ECT title, the Mountaineers also clinched the Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division this season.

WOHS hopes to continue its great run at the NJSIAA sectionals on Feb. 7 at Lodi Lanes.