Seton Hall Prep wrestling team finishes in second place at District 16 Tournament

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The Seton Hall Prep wrestling team competed at the NJSIAA District 16 Wrestling Tournament at Scotch Plains High School, Feb. 16. The Pirates finished in second place behind St. Peter’s Prep of Jersey City, 220.5 points to 213.0 points. They had four champions, led by Niko Diakides, who won the 285-pound weight class for his second district title.

The other champions for SHP are Conner Decker, at 132; Cole Carroll, at 138; and Jack Wilt, at 152.

The Pirates also had five runners-ups in Joseph Sciarrone, Lawrence Melchionda, Dean Musialowicz, Michael Massa and Zachary Merlino.

Gabe Jimenez and Aidan Cunningham each finished in third place for SHP.

The 11 SHP wrestlers advanced to the Region 4 tournament at Union HS, Feb. 20, 22-23. The region tournaments consists of the top three finishers in each weight class from the district tournaments. Region 4 consists of District 13, 14, 15 and 16. The top four finishers in each weight class from the regionals advance to the NJSIAA State Finals at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on Feb. 28, March 1 and 2.

Here are medal round results for SHP at the district tournament:

Finals

106: Cristian Luzua, Elizabeth, decisioned Joseph Sciarrone, 6-3.

120: Patrick Adams, St. Peter’s Prep, decisioned Lawrence Melchionda, 3-0.

126: Sean Rendeiro, St. Peter’s Prep, pinned Dean Musialowicz, 0:50.

132: Conner Decker decisioned David Vill, Gov. Livingston, 5-4.

138: Cole Carroll decisioned Alejandro Leon, St. Peter’s Prep, 7-1.

152: Jack Wilt decisioned Thomas Kellner, St. Peter’s Prep, 6-5.

170: James Cruz, St. Peter’s Prep decisioned Michael Massa, 6-2

182: Michael Afolabi, Linden, pinned Zachary Merlino, 5:29.

285: Niko Diakides pinned Krystian Pasek, Linden, 3:13.

Third-place

113: Gabe Jimenez pinned Jakov Zamora, Elizabeth, 2:37.

145: Aidan Cunningham decisioned Kenneth Rosenbaum, Linden, 3-1.