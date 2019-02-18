West Orange HS’ Daniela Tacuri wins title at first-ever girls wrestling state regional tournament

WEST ORANGE, NJ – West Orange High School junior Daniela Tacuri won the North bracket 111-pound championship at the first-ever NJSIAA girls wrestling state regional tournament held at Red Bank Regional HS, Sunday, Feb. 17.

Tacuri decisioned New Brunswick’s Katy Ayala, 12-6, in the final.

Sandra Guerrero finished in second place in the North bracket 185-pound division for WOHS.

Tacuri and Guerrero will now advance to the first-ever NJSIAA girls wrestling state tournament, which take place along with the boys tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, Feb. 28, March 1-2. The top three finishers in each weight class qualified for the state tournament.

WOHS had three other competitors at the regional tournament: Esther Gratia, Aamore Richards and Allison Brizuela. Gratia finished in fourth place in the North bracket 147-pound class. Richards competed in the South bracket 136-pound division and Brizuela competed in the North bracket 105.

Tacuri became the first WOHS girls wrestler in school history to beat a boy wrestler when she decisioned Nutley’s Justin Eltzholtz, 5-3, in the Mountaineers’ 36-33 home win on Jan. 30 during WOHS Senior Night.