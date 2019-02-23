Region 3 wrestling quarterfinal results

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The quarterfinals of the Region 3 wrestling tournament at West Orange HS took place Friday night, Feb. 22.

The semifinals, wrestlebacks, third-place consolations and finals will be held Saturday, Feb. 23, all at WOHS. The top four finishers in each weight division will advance to the NJSIAA state finals at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, Feb. 28, March 1-2.

The following are the quarterfinal results of wrestlers from the EssexNewsDaily.com coverage area, in italics:

106-pound weight class

Dylan Guido (Rutherford) p. Naquan Tory (Columbia), 2:27

120

Anthony Clark (Delbarton) t.f. Pierre Senat (Orange), 15-0, 4:56

Robert Bohr (West Morris) p. Jacob Febo (Bloomfield), 2:50

126

James Benjamin (West Orange) by disq. over Vincent Ruccatano (Kearny)

132

Carl Banks (Irvington) d. Logan Nauta (Warren Hills), 8-3

Cahlil Love Jr. (Columbia) p. Peter Tringali (Mendham), 3:32

138

Alex Samara (Madison) d. Edgar Moreno (West Orange), 10-5

145

Alex Winant (Mendham) d. Peter Haverick (Nutley), 13-6

David Guerra (Belleville) p. Nick Samara (Madison), 5:23

Dom Merola (Hanover Park) d. Kevin Adorno (Bloomfield), 7-5

160

Colin Morgan (West Orange) d. Nicholas Hildebrandt (Warren Hills), 11-4

170

Bradley Mika (Wood-Ridge) p. Brian DiPalma (West Orange),0:38

Blake McGowan (Columbia) d. Andrew Bryan (West Morris), 10-3

182

Kieran Calvetti (Delbarton) p. Adonis May (West Orange), 5:46

Zachary Andruchowitz (Bloomfield) p. Noah Ramadan (Kearny), 5:22

195

Gianluca Birnbaum (Hanover Park) d. Nunzio Castaldo (West Orange), 1-0

Austin Paris (Livingston) d. Jamal Joseph (Irvington), 4-3

220

Nashawn Brooks (Irvington) d. Andrew Mauricio (Kearny), 2-0

Gage Armijo (Mendham) p. Javon Whitehead (Bloomfield), 0:16

285

Jeff Diaz (Bloomfield) p. Domenick Castellano (Morris Catholic), 5:42