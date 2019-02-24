West Orange HS girls basketball team captures first Essex County Tournament championship

Editor’s note: Photos from the Essex County Tournament final to come. 

WEST ORANGE, NJ – Essex County features a slew of talented high school girls basketball teams.

West Orange stands above them all.

Behind a tenacious defensive effort and the terrific duo of senior guard Mya Bembry and freshman guard Kiley Capstraw, the third-seeded West Orange HIgh School girls basketball team held off a stingy Immaculate Conception of Montclair team, 36-25, to win its first Essex County Tournament championship in the 45-year history of the event.

The Penn State-bound Bembry, one of the top seniors in the state,scored 11 points and pulled down 11 rebounds. Capstraw led all scorers with 18 points, with two 3-pointers and seven free throws, along with seven rebounds for head coach Caniece Williams’ team, which won its seventh straight game and improved to a 20-3 overall record.

WOHS jumped out to a 11-5 lead at the end of the first quarter. The second quarter was a low scoring affair as Immaculate, seeded fifth, outscored WOHS, 4-2, to cut it to 13-9 at the half. Immaculate made things tighter in the third quarter, trimming the Mountaineers’ lead to 19-17 going into the fourth quarter. But the Mountaineers dominated the final quarter, outscoring Immaculate, 17-8, to seal the program’s first ECT title.

Sophomore guard Mackenzie Dover had six points and three steals; senior guard Ebony Odom Barnes had five rebounds; sophomore guard Kaya Schultz contributed three rebounds and three assists and senior guard Bianca Fede had one rebound.

Immaculate, which upset two-time defending champion and top-seeded Newark Tech, 56-39, in the ECT semifinals doubleheader, moved to a 19-6 record. Newark Tech was denied a fourth straight trip to the ECT final.

WOHS appeared in its second ECT final in three years; which are their only ECT final appearances.

Two days earlier, the Mountaineers upset second-seeded University, 41-29, in the ECT semifinals doubleheader at Weequahic HS in Newark. Bembry scored 25 points, pulled down 16 rebounds and blocked five shots as the Mountaineers denied University’s bid for a second straight ECT final appearance. Capstraw had six points and eight rebounds; Dover had six points and four rebounds and Barnes had four points.

Two of the Mountaineers’ three losses have come against University. In the two other Super Essex Conference-American Division meetings, University won, 44-40, Jan. 10, to end the Mountaineers’ eight-game winning streak to start the season. University won the second meeting, 58-30, Feb. 5. The Mountaineers’ other loss was to Newark Tech, 66-33, Jan. 17 in a divisional game, but West Orange avenged that loss with a 60-57 win on Feb. 14 at Newark Tech.

The Mountaineers are now setting their first sights on defending their NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 state tournament championship. WOHS, seeded No. 1, will host No 16 seed Bergen Tech in the first round Feb. 25. The winner will face either No. 9 East Orange or No. 8 Fair Lawn, in the quarterfinals Feb. 27. Ridgewood is the No. 2 seed, Randolph is the No. 3 seed and Livingston is seeded fourth. Last season, the Mountaineers won their first ever sectional title.

NOTES – In the 2017 ECT final, WOHS fell to Newark Tech, 55-53, in overtime as Newark Tech won it on a fast-break layup at the buzzer.

Immaculate Conception competes in the SEC-Liberty Division. Newark Tech lost to East Orange in the 2016 final before winning the past two ECT titles, beating West Orange in 2017 and University last season.

  

