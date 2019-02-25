West Orange HS’ Denae Hill and Olivia Prescott impress at indoor track and field Meet of Champions

WEST ORANGE, NJ – West Orange High School’s Denae Hill and Olivia Prescott enjoyed impressive efforts in the shot put event finals at the NJSIAA girls indoor track and field State Meet of Champions, Feb. 24 at the Bennett Center in Toms River.

Hill, a junior, finished 15th with a throw of 37 feet-3.5 inches, while Prescott, a freshman, was 18th at 36-7.

At the Group 4 State Championships at the Bennett Center, Feb. 15, Hill finished in fourth place in shot put event finals at 38 feet-7 inches. The Group 4 meet consisted of the top six finishers in each event from the sectional meets.

The WOHS participants at the Group 4 State meet also gave good efforts.

In the 55-meter hurdles preliminaries, sophomore Andree Celestin was 16th in 8.94 and junior Abigail Vital was 22nd in 9.27.

In the 400-meter finals, Vital was 18th in 1:01.07; senior Kayla Robe was 20th in 1:01.22 and freshman Victoria Rideau Winds was 21st in 1:01.92. Rideau Winds was 10th in the 55-meter dash preliminaries in 7.48. Freshman Olivia Prescott was ninth in the shot put finals at 35-5.

On the boys’ side, senior Jordan White and the 4×400-meter relay were the lone WOHS representatives. White was 18th in the 55-meter dash preliminaries in 6.84 and the relay team also was 18th in the finals in 3:36.25.

Seton Hall Prep’s Akinrulli-Dewitt is 6th in shot put at MOC

Seton Hall Prep senior Caseem Akinruli-Dewitt finished in sixth place in the shot puts finals at the boys indoor track and field Meet of Champions at the Bennett Center, Feb. 23.

Akinruli-Dewitt threw 52 feet-11.5 inches.