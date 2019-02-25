Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team blanks St. John Vianney, 3-0, in State Non-Public Round of 16

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team raised its record to 14-8-3 as the Pirates defeated St. John Vianney, 3-0, in the NJSIAA / New Jersey Devils Ice Hockey State Tournament Non-Public Round of 16 game at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange.

Freshman goalie Jake Schunke stopped 17 shots to record his second shutout of the season. After the game, Schunke said, “The whole team made it easy on me. They sustained a lot of pressure and kept a lot of shots to the outside, cleared the front of the net. It was just a really good team effort.”

Ryan Kemp opened the scoring on an assist by Thomas Colucci with 3:15 left in the second period. Alex Kuhtik scored a power-play goal just 2:24 into the third period to make it 2-0 on an assist by Phil Feinberg. Colucci closed out the scoring with 10:18 left on Feinberg’s second assist of the game. Following the game, Colucci said, “We consistently had pressure on their defensemen and that contributed to a lot of our shots. We just needed to keep firing pucks on net and getting to the rebounds which we did in the third period.”

Seton Hall out shot St. John Vianney 41-17.

The Pirates were scheduled to visit Don Bosco in the quarterfinals Feb. 25 at the Ice Vault in Wayne.