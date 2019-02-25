Seton Hall Prep basketball team drops double-overtime thriller vs. East Side in ECT semifinals; tops West Orange HS

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The Seton Hall Prep basketball team went 1-1 on the week to make their current record 18-7 on the season.

On Tuesday, Feb. 19, the Pirates traveled to West Orange High School to take on the top-seed East Side in the semifinal round of the 73rd Essex County Tournament. In an outstanding game, the Pirates lost 73-67 in double overtime. Ashton Miller led Seton Hall with 25 points, five rebounds and five assists, while Mike Curran scored 15 points and 10 rebounds; sophomore guard Giye Jenkins also scored 15 points and Geordan Walker scored 12 points with five rebounds.

On Thursday, Seton Hall hosted West Orange HS in its last regular season game. It was also Senior Night. Seton Hall won, 86-66. Miller led the team with 21 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals; Walker scored 14 points with five rebounds; Curran scored 10 points and Jenkins also scored 10 points with five assists and five steals.

Senior starters Sam Moore scored two points with three rebounds and four assists; Jordan McLendon scored four points and Josh Davis also scored four points with four rebounds.

The Pirates, seeded seventh, were scheduled to host 10th-seeded Pingry in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey Non-Public “A” state tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m. at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium. The winner will play at second-seeded St. Joseph Regional of Montvale in the quarterfinals Feb. 28.

Photos by Rich Morris/courtesy of SHP

Seton Hall Prep vs. East Side, in ECT semifinals, Feb. 19, at West Orange HS